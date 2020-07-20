Michelle Lewin Sizzles In A White Bikini & Muses About How Long ‘This’ Has Lasted

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin shared an insanely-hot photo on her Instagram Sunday and included a lengthy caption. She checked in on her millions of followers and shared a bit of intriguing insight about how her life with husband Jimmy Lewin has been going over the course of the past few months.

The photo that Michelle posted on Sunday may look somewhat familiar to her 13.6 million followers. While this specific snapshot had not been posted on her Instagram page before, others from the same photoshoot had been. The pictured showed Michelle in one of her one0one brand bikinis as she stood with her husband, who wore red swim trunks.

In this case, Michelle and her hubby held hands as they posed by one another. They were next to their pool and they both wore sunglasses as they showed off their insanely muscular figures. She flaunted her incredibly chiseled abs and a good amount of cleavage, angling her body to highlight every curve and jaw-dropping angle.

“Just wanted to say that you’re definitely a couple goal!! Great to see you guys happy,” one of her fans commented.

In her lengthy caption, Michelle wrote about how long the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine efforts had continued. She initially questioned whether anybody would have thought “this” would last so long, teasingly suggesting that her relationship with Jimmy was what she was referencing.

Michelle noted that it would be fair to say that the odds had not been in the couple’s favor early on, but said that was a story for another day. Instead, she detailed, she was referencing the ongoing quarantine.

The blond beauty asked her followers to share their experiences in spending the past few months in close quarters with their loved ones. She noted that she knew she shouldn’t complain, as she and her husband live in a gorgeous, spacious house now where they can each take some space alone when needed.

She went on to encourage others to open up and let out whatever they needed to in the comments, and many people took her up on that. In less than 24 hours, Michelle’s post had been liked about 300,000 times. Almost 2,200 comments piled up as people shared their experiences and commented on how amazing the duo looked.

“You two are such a sweet couple. Never doubted your relationship would last,” a follower wrote.

“DREAM TEAM,” another follower declared.

“Bombshell babe,” someone else praised.

Based on other photos that Michelle has shared in recent weeks, she and her guy have been spending a lot of quality time together. Whether they are working out together, lounging by the pool, or showing off their silly sides, her fans go wild over her posts and the glimpses of her life she shares.