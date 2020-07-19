Maisie Williams Rocks A Beige Mini Skirt And Matching Face Mask For Fashion Show In A Wheat Field

Maisie attended the isolated Jacquemus runway show with her boyfriend.

Maisie Williams rocked an accessory that’s a sign of the times during a one-of-a-kind fashion show in France.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Game of Thrones star took to Instagram to share two photos that were snapped during the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2021 “L’amour” show. She attended the event with her boyfriend, Contact Agency co-founder Reuben Selby, 23.

In one of Maisie’s photos, she and her beau were pictured rocking matching beige ensembles. The actress wore a cropped blazer with extra-long sleeves. She coupled the top with a mini skirt that appeared to have front pockets. The garment had a high hemline that exposed a lot of leg. On her feet, she wore a pair of cream-colored mules with square toes and block heels. The actress accessorized her high-fashion look with a pair of small hoop earrings and a protective face mask that was the same pale, earthy color as her outfit. She also carried a small white Jacquemus handbag.

Maisie’s shoulder-length hair was blond, and she was rocking thick bangs that reached the bottoms of her dark eyebrows. Her tresses looked slightly tousled.

As for Reuben, he wore a collared coat that boasted two large pockets on the chest and a drawstring hem. His matching pants had a relaxed fit and low pockets on the legs. He completed his outfit with a pair of white lace-up shoes.

The couple was standing on a wooden walkway in front of an expansive field of wheat. A glass goblet was sitting on the ground near the edge of the walkway.

Maisie’s second snapshot was a photograph of Reuben sitting in a chair that had been placed among the dense stalks of wheat. He was wearing a cloth mask in this photo. British actor Bill Milner was seated a short distance behind him, and a number of other people could be seen in the background.

According to Paper Magazine, the Jacquemus show took place outside of Paris. A long, winding runway had been set up in the golden field. To ensure the safety of attendees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they were all seated six feet apart. The guest list was also limited, and there was just one row of seating.

Maisie’s fans enjoyed the glimpse inside the exclusive event that she gave them on her Instagram page. Since her photos were initially uploaded, her post has garnered over 660,000 likes.

“Cream of the crop,” read one response to her post.

“Beige beauties,” another fan remarked.

“Terrence Malick eat your heart out,” wrote Maisie’s Game of Thrones costar Jacob Anderson.

Maisie’s fans don’t get to see her attending many big events these days due to the coronavirus, but they will get to see the actress in action once again when The New Mutants premieres this August.