Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Her Bikini Body In New Family Photo

The former 'RHOA' shared a sweet family vacation snap with fans.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann proudly showed off her bikini body in a sweet new family photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The snap appeared to be taken during a family vacation, and showed the Zolciak-Biermann gang as they all flashed some big smiles and put their arms around one another while they stood in the ocean water.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number in the July 17 upload. In it, she posed alongside her nearest and dearest at the beach and proudly put her fit body on show in a skimpy green two-piece.

The reality star, who celebrated her 42nd birthday in May, showed off her body confidence in a plunging triangle top and pretty skimpy string bottoms, which perfectly highlighted her seriously slim and toned torso.

The swimwear designer cuddled up to her shirtless husband Kroy, who rocked a pair of patterned swim shorts, while they stood in a line alongside five of their children.

Teenager Ariana, 9-year-old Kroy junior, 7-year-old Kash, and 6-year-old twins Kaia and Kane all looked extra happy as they posed alongside her parents. Kim’s eldest daughter Brielle was noticeably missing from the group snap, though Kim explained in the caption exactly where she was hiding.

She told fans that Brielle — who recently shared her own sizzling bikini picture from their sunny trip on her own Instagram account — wasn’t in the photo because she took it, but promised to share a snap with the social media influencer in it next.

Kim also told her 3.1 million followers in the caption of the photo that her health, her husband, and kids are the things that matter most to her in the world.

Her followers sent plenty of sweet messages to her in the comment section.

“And you are definitely a Mama Bear,” one person said.

“Kim you are truly blessed!” another person wrote.

Others commented on just how grown up her kids looked.

“Oh goodness, can’t believe how your oldest son has grown – he looks just like his dad,” one fan told Kim.

The latest look at Kim in a two-piece during her sunny trip came mere days after she treated her followers to a pretty cheeky picture earlier this week.

The mom of six wowed fans with a shot of herself in a patterned green thong bikini. She stood her back to the camera as she looked out over the balcony. In the caption, she urged her fans to “give it your all today” as she cheekily asked them not to “half a** anything” while she flashed her toned booty.