Anna Nystrom Wishes Her Fans A ‘Good Night’ In A Tiny Ribbed Bralette

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström floored her 8.5 million Instagram followers yet again after modeling a tiny ribbed bralette.

The bralette was a scooped style with a low neckline that showed off the model’s décolletage. It featured two spaghetti straps that exposed Nyström’s toned shoulders, and the ribbed material flattered her enviable curves. The color of the top was a dark beige, which not only complemented the Swede’s sun-kissed skin, but also matched the pretty neutral palette of the shot.

Nyström coupled the bralette with a pair of high-cut pants. The pants were a similar beige shade, and the high-waisted style cinched at her midriff to highlight her hourglass figure. Though the garment was tight on top, it flared at the bottom into fashion bell-bottoms.

Nyström completed the look with a gold coin necklace and four matching gold rings.

The model styled her long blond hair into bombshell style waves that were tossed over her shoulder into a deep side part. Her locks cascaded past her shoulder to hit her waist.

She posed by sitting on the ground and bending her legs. She rested one hand on her thigh, and tilted her head slightly as she took the selfie. In her caption, she wished her followers a “good night.”

Fans loved the new update, awarded the new picture over 40,000 likes and more than 400 glowing comments in just a few hours after posting.

“Just so stunning, amazing picture,” raved one clearly awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with several fire emoji.

“Very very beautiful,” gushed a second, along with a number of red hearts.

“Sleep tight, awesome Anna, and when you awake have a great weekend and stay safe out there,” sweetly wrote a third.

“Beyond stunningly beautiful,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including a rainbow symbol, red rose, and explosion emoji.

Many other fans wished the Instagram star a goodnight, referencing the caption for her post.

Nyström can boast an immense following, and is the third most popular social media celebrity in Sweden. She has credited her success to her discipline and hard work.

“It is no coincidence that I am where I am today. There is an extremely large amount of work behind it. It is important that you are consistent and determined, but also that you find a niche that you have a genuine passion for. For me, it has been health,” she explained in a recent interview (per Expressen).

Nyström had previously wowed fans after posting a glowing selfie where she wore a low-cut top, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.