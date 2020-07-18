Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In A Hot Pink Bikini On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed fans with her latest Instagram upload, a two-photo set that featured the model hanging off a boat in a neon pink two-piece swimsuit. She shared the post on Friday, July 17, much to her 8.6 million followers’ delight. You can see the Instagram share here.

Though Stassie did not tag the location of the snapshots, it appeared to be a beautiful day, with a brilliant blue sky overhead dotted with white clouds. She was surrounded by midnight blue water in the background. She appeared to be on a boat, with silver rails on either side.

She wore a bright pink bikini that was set off by her sun-kissed skin, which glowed in the sunlight. The bathing suit top was low-cut on her chest, and showed off her ample cleavage and buxom bust. The straps circled around her shoulders and hooked around her back like a bra.

The bottoms of the suit dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode up high on her hips, emphasizing all of her curves and showing off her hourglass figure and fit physique. The bottoms were a thong cut and showcased Stassie’s bare derriere.

Stassie paired the outfit with black rectangular sunglasses that partially obscured her eyes from view. Her chocolate-colored locks were done up in a high ponytail and cascaded down her back.

In the first picture, Stassie put her hands on either rail. She faced the camera head-on, her body stretched and her torso lengthened. Her eyes were closed and she tilted her heads towards the sun, soaking up the rays.

The second image was taken from the side, and fans caught a glimpse of the model’s backside. She held onto the railing with one hand as she sat on the side of the boat. She tilted her chin over her shoulder and smiled brightly, her pearly white teeth glinting in the light.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Stassie’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower Kylie Jenner’s best friend in compliments and praise.

Some fans loved her swimsuit.

“Pink is your color,” wrote one social media user, following up their message with a matching heart.

“Great suit,” complimented a second person, including two smiley faces.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“So stunning,” gushed a follower, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“You’re so pretty,” said a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set racked up more than 483,000 likes and over 1,350 comments.