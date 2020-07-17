Tom Bergeron Says He’s ‘Not Retiring’ Following Firing From ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The veteran television host is not ready to retire just yet.

Tom Bergeron says he has no plans to retire following his shocking firing from Dancing with the Stars.

Days after the 65-year-old television host was axed from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, he shared a reflective post to Instagram as he looked back on his long career.

In a photo shared to his social media page, Bergeron was pictured alongside his longtime friend, television legend Dick Van Dyke. The two pals were hamming it up in the photo as they spoofed the legendary comedy team Laurel and Hardy. Bergeron and Van Dyke, 94, sat far apart from one another on a couch as they hung out together in an outdoor location in Malibu.

In the caption to the post, Bergeron wrote that his career is a story of “friendships” he has made more than it is about the shows he worked on. The veteran TV host added that while working in the entertainment industry he was lucky enough to befriend someone (Van Dyke) whom he’s idolized since childhood. He also expressed excitement for the friends he has “yet” to meet and he thanked fans for all of their kind words and support.

In comments to the photo, fans continued to support Bergeron with some saying they refuse to watch Dancing With the Stars now that he won’t be on it.

One fan asked Bergeron if he plans to retire.

“Just because you’re not hosting DWTS, doesn’t mean you have to retire, or does it?” one fan asked. “You just look so young!”

“Not retiring,” Bergeron replied to the comment.

“Can’t wait to see what your next chapter will be! ” another fan wrote.

ABC News reporter George Pennacchio also chimed in with an idea for the DWTS veteran, who has done everything from emcee Hollywood Squares to compete on The Masked Singer during his decades-long TV career.

“I think it’s time you tackle late night!” Pennacchio wrote. “You’ve done daytime and prime time. Why not?”

Bergeron has already received at least one possible job offer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. When someone from the CBC series Murdoch Mysteries series tweeted that they would love to have him on the show “anytime,” the TV host and sometime actor replied that he would jump at the chance to appear on the Canadian detective drama.

Bergeron was let go from Dancing With the Stars earlier this week after 15 years and 28 seasons, alongside his longtime co-star Erin Andrews in a blindside move by ABC. Supermodel and television personality Tyra Banks has been announced as their replacement.