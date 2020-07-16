Instagram Model Lexi Kai Works Out In A Tiny Thong Bikini For Latest Video Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her fit figure while wearing a tiny thong bikini in a video for her latest Instagram update. In the clip, she delighted fans with a view of her curvy body as she performed several exercises outdoors in the revealing outfit.

The 23-year-old combated the summer heat by trading in her workout attire for swimwear. Lexi rocked a zebra-print and neon-yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. The top had thin zebra-print straps that criss-crossed on her chest and tied around her back. Her thong bottoms were side-tie and were mostly neon-yellow on the small patch in the back. Lexi had her long blond hair tied back with strands of bangs hanging in front of her pretty face. She also sported black socks with a pair of black Puma sneakers.

Lexi started the video by doing step-ups on a picnic table. The Colorado native held her arms in front of her body as she stepped onto the bench, and then raised her free leg behind her body. Lexi stepped down and alternated legs, as the camera panned around to showcase her figure from all angles. At one point the video switched to slow motion as the model was recorded from the side. This view gave fans a clear shot of her curvaceous backside.

In the second portion of the clip, Lexi was recorded as she jumped into a squat on a patch of grass. The social media influencer was then filmed standing next to a pool as she showed off her swimsuit. She was shot from the front, which offered fans a glimpse of her toned midsection and ample cleavage. Afterwards, Lexi spun around and viewers could see the back of the thong bikini.

For the caption, she tagged Haute Swimwear and added a zebra emoji. Lexi uploaded the footage early Thursday morning for her 749,000 Instagram followers, and it earned over 350 likes in just under two hours after going live. Fitness model Oxana Rumyantseva left a fire emoji, as the replies were littered with that emoji. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments.

“You look so amazing. I love your smile. Makes my day,” an admirer wrote.

“Wowwww you look so beautiful and sexy,” one fan commented.

“Keep calm and be curvylicious,” another added.

“You are soo beautiful,” a follower replied while adding a series of emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Lexi flaunted her curves in a skintight white top and blue plaid skirt. She struck several sultry poses in that video upload.