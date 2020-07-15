Veronica Bielik Flaunts Derrière In Sexy Leopard-Print Bikini

Polish model Veronica Bielik has been on vacation the past several days, and judging from her Instagram feed, she could not be having a better time. On Wednesday, she shared a post to Instagram that featured her flaunting her curves in a skimpy bikini while soaking up some sun in Croatia.

Veronica’s post consisted of three pictures that saw her striking different poses in what she said was an olive garden. She stood barefoot on a rock sidewalk next to a row of olive trees. The update was geotagged in Murter, Croatia.

The model’s bikini featured a leopard-print design. The top had triangle-shaped cups and a ring detail at the center of the bottom. A second strap wrapped through the ring, drawing the eye to her cleavage. The bottoms also had ring details on the front with a thong back. She also had a sheer, white wraparound skirt which made an appearance in one of the photos.

In the first picture, Veronica flaunted her derrière. With her back to the camera, she stood at a slight angle. The snap captured all of her body, with her booty and toned thighs being the focal point. She held the skirt loosely, letting it fall down to the middle of her legs. She smiled as she looked off to the side.

Veronica was all smiles in the second photo, which caught her from the front at a slight angle. The shot showed off her flat abs and voluptuous chest.

The third image was similar to the second in that it showed the model from the front. She smiled as the warm light from the sun gave her an all-over glow.

As far as makeup, Veronica looked to be wearing very little. However, she appear to be wearing a rose shade of lipstick. Her long hair was parted off-center and styled with loose waves.

Dozens of Veronica’s followers took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“God was probably just showing off by creating someone like you,” quipped one fan.

“Never seen a more Gorgeous Goddess,” a second admirer wrote.

“Bootylicious Goddess of Paradise!! You’re truly an otherworldly beauty babe… descended from heaven So naturally radiant,” a third Instagram user echoed.

“Wow another absolutely stunning collection of pictures again You are extremely gorgeous and that bikini looks so good on you You’re amazing Have a wonderful day,” a fourth follower commented.

Earlier in the month, Veronica shared a snap that featured her looking chic and sexy in a white, two-piece dress while enjoying some time on the ocean.