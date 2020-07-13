Abby Dowse Shows Off Perky Posterior & Incredible Curves In Bombshell Sportswear

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse tantalized followers with a bootylicious post on Sunday, rocking a fitted jumpsuit that perfectly showed off her perky posterior and killer curves. The Australian model put her insane figure on full display in the eye-catching upload, letting herself be photographed from behind as she posed on a granite staircase right outside of her apartment building. Abby held one foot on the ground and the other on the first step, flaunting her chiseled pins and backside in the standing posture. She stretched out one arm, placing her hand on the metal railway, and turned her head to the side as if to glance over her shoulder.

The 30-year-old social media star wore a vibrantly-colored one-piece by Bombshell Sportswear — an open-back number that bared much of her torso, while also showing some serious sideboob thanks to its deep-cut design. The item seemed to be a racerback style and was adorned with a pair of straps that crisscrossed over her shoulder blades, calling even more attention to her exposed back. Another strap ran horizontally from the chest line, keeping the revealing front in place.

The garment is sold on the brand’s website at the “Sculpted Bodysuit” and is available in a variety of colors, of which Abby chose to showcase the topaz blue variant. She accessorized with a matching scrunchie, pulling up her long, blond tresses into a high ponytail that fell down her back. A rebel tendril brushed over her temple, luring the gaze to her beautiful features. She added some bling to her attire with her usual collection of sparkling jewelry, which included hoop earrings, a chain bracelet on each wrist, and a pair of rings on her fingers. She slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort, which appeared to be sporting clear heels.

The outfit clung to every inch of her fit body, emphasizing her enviable, gym-honed physique. Aside from spotlighting her pert derrière, the look also highlighted her waist, hips, and thighs. Abby made her caption all about fitness, telling fans she was gearing up for “another week of clean eating and training.” Leading by example, she encouraged followers to keep pursuing their fitness goals, adding an assortment of illustrative emoji to her message. She also tagged Bombshell Sportswear, mentioning the label a second time via hashtag.

The photo didn’t fail to capture the attention of her admirers, racking up close to 17,600 likes and nearly 380 comments overnight. Followers appeared to be loving the sporty look, leaving a flurry of gushing messages for the Aussie beauty.

“Wow amazing outfit,” wrote one person, adding a blue heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her jumpsuit.

“Beautiful loving this colour [sic] on you,” read a second message, trailed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

Compliments were also given for Abby’s athletic physique.

“2020 has been good for your training. Seeing serious results,” penned a third Instagrammer, followed by a string of flattering emoji.

“You are inspiration,” declared a fourth person, ending their post with three clapping-hands emoji.