Marli Alexa Flashes Her Petite Figure In A Tiny White Tank Top & Sexy Miniskirt

Marli Alexa took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share a stunning new snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her petite figure while showcasing her fashion sense in the photo.

In the sexy snap, Marli looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny white tank top. The shirt featured thin straps that allowed fans to get a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. It also clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed her flat tummy and sculpted abs.

She teamed the crop top with a skimpy white denim miniskirt. The skirt wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a black leather handbag hanging off of her forearm.

Marli posed outside on a sidewalk for the shot. She arched her back and pushed her hip out slightly while resting both of her hands in front of her. She looked away from the camera with a sassy expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a clear blue sky, tall shrubs, and trees were visible.

Marli wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink blush on her cheekbones and pink lipstick.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 24,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 400 messages.

“Look so beautiful,” one follower declared.

“You look great,” another wrote.

“You are lovely baby,” a third comment read.

“Looking sharp,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is often the center of attention when she puts her insane curves in the spotlight while wearing racy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently delighted her followers when she posed in a plunging black top that exposed her cleavage. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 16,000 likes and over 280 comments.