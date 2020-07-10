Laci Kay Somers Rocks High-Cut Royal Blue Swimsuit In First Instagram Share In Almost A Week

Laci Kay Somers added a short video clip to her Instagram page a few hours ago that showed her in a sexy blue one-piece swimsuit that revealed her bombshell curves.

The sizzling new update captured the model posed directly in front of a mirror in her bathroom. She held her bubblegum pink-cased cellphone near her cheek and gazed into the device to ensure she captured the perfect angle. A reflection in the mirror showed a large, marble-encased shower with a glass door and stainless steel fixtures at Laci’s back. A few bottles of shampoo and conditioner could also be seen on the shower seat.

The seconds-long clip captured Laci moving her body in different ways, and in some parts, she playfully tugged at the bottom of her swimsuit. She sported a tight, royal blue one-piece suit that accentuated her hourglass curves. The top of the swimwear had a scooped neckline that offered a tease of her voluptuous chest while its thick straps sat wide on her shoulders. The piece read “hustle” in bold, cursive letters across Laci’s chest.

The body of the garment fit tightly on the social media star’s midsection, showing how tiny her waist actually is. The lower portion of the piece was revealing, with its high-cut design exposing her chiseled hip bones and toned thighs. Laci did not appear to add any further accessories to her skin-baring attire, letting her figure speak for itself.

The model styled her long locks with a side part and loose curls. Laci’s platinum blond tresses appeared to have purple streaks throughout. She added a striking application of makeup that brought out many of her most notable features, and her look seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Laci appeared to have colored her plump pout with a light pink lipgloss as well.

In the caption of the photo, she urged fans to check out the link in her bio. It comes as no surprise that the picture has garnered plenty of attention from her 10.9 million fans. Over 106,000 Instagrammers have viewed the sultry video clip while an additional 1,000 left comments. Many of Laci’s fans could not find the right words to express their feelings and commented with emoji instead.

“You are so beautiful baby,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful that I can’t resist looking at you,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“You are like God for me,” another social media user complimented.