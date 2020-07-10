Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Flaunts Muscular Legs In Skintight White Pants

Swedish model and fitness enthusiast Anna Nystrom traded in her bikini for an activewear set in the latest update that was added to her Instagram feed. The post was shared on her page on July 9, and it’s become an instant hit with fans.

The brand new upload captured Anna in side-by-side shots where she sported the same sexy attire. A geotag in the post indicated that the model was in Sweden, where most of her recent social media shares have been snapped. Anna was posed outside in the street, and the corner of a white building with small windows appeared at her back.

The image on the left captured the model gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. Anna tucked both arms near her chest and crossed her wrists in front of her. She stood on her tiptoes with her feet staggered as if she were taking a step. The YouTube star opted for an all-white outfit that showed off her gym-honed body. A tag in the update indicated that the outfit was from her brand, Ryvelle.

On her upper half, Anna wore a curve-hugging white crop top. The garment was snug on every inch of her figure, and it had a tight band at the bottom that helped show off her trim midsection. Anna also treated fans to a great view of her taut tummy.

The bottom of her outfit was just as sexy and had a thick waistband that was worn above her navel. The skintight pants helped show off Anna’s muscular legs and pert posterior. She completed her look with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

The photo on the right captured Anna with her face tilted toward the ground, and she gathered her curly blond tresses behind her head. The model accessorized her outfit with a white headband that matched the color of her top and bottom. Anna wore her standard application of glam, which appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The photo has been an instant hit with fans. More than 67,000 social media users have double-tapped the photo while another 400-plus left comments.

“You are queen of instagram dear,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“You are cutest in this world…not just cute but there is not any word to describe you,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“It’s not about the clothes it’s about your curves,” one more fan commented.

“I think I am in love with you Anna,” a fourth devotee raved.