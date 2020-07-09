Brooks Nader Rocks Black Bikini In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photoshoot

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is slated to hit the stands on July 21, and the magazine’s Instagram account has been giving followers a look at who will be appearing on the glossy pages over the past few days. On Thursday, the account shared a snap of Brooks Nader looking especially sexy while she posed in a black bikini during a photoshoot that took place earlier this year in Bali.

The geotag for the post indicated that the shoot was in Soori, which is on the southwestern side of the island. Brooks posed on the beach in shallow water. Tropical trees lined the coastline behind her.

The model’s bikini top had a low-cut neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms had a high waistline and featured a belt that included gold chains and strings of pearls joined together with gold rings on the sides.

Brooks’ hair was mostly slicked back, but a few wet strands fell onto her breast, drawing the eye to her chest and slender waist. The 24-year-old model appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine through. Her eyelids looked to be brushed with a dark color, and she wore a nude shade on her lips. For accessories, she sported a large pair of hoop earrings.

Brooks faced the camera as she sat on the side of her hip with one leg folded in front of her and her other leg extended out to the side of her body. Water covered her feet and part of her calves. She did not seem to mind being wet as she leaned on one hand and gave the camera a sexy look. The pose showed off her flat abs as well as her toned thighs. Her bronze skin popped against the light color of the ocean in the background.

The caption mentioned a quote by Brooks about what it meant to be featured in the popular magazine.

Some of Brooks’ fellow Sports Illustrated models took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Brooks!!! Omg!!! Love this girl!! So beautiful and friendly!!! Her personality is off the hook!!” wrote 55-year-old Kathy James.

“THIS. IS. EVERYTHING,” Haley Kalil commented.

“AHHHHH @brooksnader this fun beautiful outgoing energetic queen just love her!!” Christie Valdiserri replied.

“ARE YOU EVEN HUMAN?!” joked Robin Holzken.

