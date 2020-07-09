Draya Michele Shows Off Her Curves In Sports Bra & Leggings For Latest Video Update

Draya Michele delighted fans with an eyeful of her curves in two workout videos for her latest Instagram update. In the clips, she wore a black sports bra that embellished her cleavage, and tight leggings that showcased her athletic backside.

The 35-year-old gave fans a look at the hard work she puts in to keep her jaw-dropping figure. She was recorded on a sidewalk outside a gym on a sunny day, as she did exercises with a medicine ball. The camera panned around to capture her body from all angles while she performed the difficult workout.

For the vids, she rocked a black Nike sports bra that hugged onto her body, and a matching pair of black leggings with the brand’s trademark swoosh on the hip. Draya also sported a white pair of Nike running shoes. Her hair was in long twists and tied up in a ponytail.

In the first clip, the former Basketball Wives star began with the medicine ball raised above her head, and smashed it to the ground so it bounced back up. The social media influencer was recorded from the front and then the camera moved to film her from the side. She caught the ball and raised it again for another repetition. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of her curvaceous booty in the body-hugging leggings as she squatted down.

The second clip began filming from behind as Draya performed more repetitions of the same exercise. This angle helped accentuate her backside, and the camera panned over to show the fashion designer watching herself in the window of the workout facility.

Draya tagged her trainer, Mack Fit, in the post, and in the caption she jokingly asked fans how they were doing.

Many of the multi-hyphenate celebrity’s 8 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the spicy footage, and the post earned more than 59,000 “likes” in just over an hour after going online. Draya received over 780 comments in that short time. Her replies were swamped with heart-eye emoji, and multiple fans expressed envy for the model’s fit frame.

“I just wanna borrow the bawdy for one weekend just one!” model Raye Boyce joked in the comment section.

“This bodyyyy,” model Yris Palmer replied.

“Well I was good until I saw this #bodygoals,” a fan wrote in response to the caption.

“Every time I see you workout my brain says do it but my body is like nah,” one follower commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Draya flaunted major cleavage in a white sports bra and matching biker shorts.