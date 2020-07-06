Zach Braff Mourns Friend Nick Cordero’s Passing, Shares Details Of Last Text He’d Received From Him

On Sunday evening, Scrubs actor Zach Braff shared an emotional and powerful post on his Instagram page. Shortly before Zach’s post, actor Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots shared that her husband had died from ongoing complications after battling COVID-19 for more than three months. Zach, who had been friends with Nick for some time, shared his thoughts.

When Amanda, Nick, and their baby boy Elvis moved from New York to Los Angeles this past spring, they were looking to start a new chapter in their lives. They bought a house that needed significant renovations, and they stayed in Zach’s guest house while they transformed their new place.

Nick and Zach had become good friends quite some time ago and had worked on Broadway together. In the Instagram post that Zach shared Sunday evening, he noted that he had never known a kinder person.

Zach also opened up about the last text that Nick had ever sent him. He didn’t specify when it had been sent, but it certainly was relevant to where things stand for Nick’s family now.

Nick asked his friend Zach to always look out for Amanda and Elvis. In his post caption, Zach promised that he would ensure that Amanda and Elvis would never want for anything.

Nick had entered the hospital at the end of March thinking he had pneumonia. He was soon admitted to the ICU and fell into a coma for several weeks. While he had regained consciousness a while ago, Amanda had detailed that he couldn’t move or communicate other than moving his eyes up, down, left, and right.

A couple of weeks ago, Amanda could finally visit Nick in person. She had been honest in her numerous updates regarding her husband’s condition, even last week noting that they still didn’t know with absolute certainty that he would make it through this.

Zach’s touching post received about 175,000 “likes” as shows of support from his 1.4 million Instagram followers. About 4,800 comments poured in overnight as people expressed their love for the friendship the two actors had with one another and their sadness over Nick’s death.

“I am so incredibly sorry for you, Amanda, Elvis, and everyone who loved Nick. He seemed like an incredible spirit who was deeply loved,” one person noted.

“I’m so, so sorry. I know how hopeful not only those closest to him but everyone inspired by his, Amanda, and Elvis’s story were. I don’t presume to know your pain, but I know he will be greatly missed. Peace be with you and all those who loved him,” someone else wrote.

“My heart hurts for you and his sweet family….” another fan of Zach’s shared.

Zach’s love for his friend Nick and the actor’s family was obvious, as was his heartbreak over his friend’s death.