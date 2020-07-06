Mario Lopez Shares Rare Family Photos In Celebration Of His Son’s Baptism

Mario Lopez shared a slideshow of new and rare family photos with Instagram to celebrate his son’s baptism. The Access Hollywood host appeared proud of his brood as they gathered together to share in the lovely moment over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The image depicted the actor, his wife of eight years Courtney, and their three children during the big religious event. Mario and his family practice the Catholic faith.

In the first photo, Mario was standing next to his wife as she held their son Santino Rafael Lopez. The little boy was born almost one year earlier on July 8, 2019. In front of the couple stood their two other children, son Dominic and daughter Gia. Santino is wearing a white outfit with a Peter Pan collar and a silver cross that was stitched on the front. Mario wore a white collared shirt and tan pants. His daughter Gia wore a sweet white dress that appeared to have a bow affixed to the front. Dominic wore an outfit similar to his father but with blue pants. Courtney stood out with an off-the-shoulder, sunny yellow dress with a floral print in pink and blue.

The second pic showed the actor posting with Santino and Gia within the church. It was unclear if this was before or after the infant’s baptism. A third photo showed a close-up image of beautiful Gia, who appeared to resemble her lovely mother. The fourth photo depicted Mario as he assisted his son Dominic with his belt.

The Catholic ceremony appeared to have been attended by the actor’s immediate family as seen in the fifth image in the slideshow where they all posed with the officiant of the ceremony. The sixth image showed the entire clan outside of the church.

In the caption of the series of images, Mario alluded to the fact that a man that doesn’t spend time with his family is not a real man. Fans of the actors loved a chance to get a sneak peek into this personal family event.

“I love this. It’s nice to see ‘famous’ people not be so internalized to fame and just enjoy their family and instill values and love in their households. Congrats baby Santino!!!” remarked one follower.

“You need to make more babies. The world needs more of those beautiful faces! God Bless your family on such a special day,” stated a second fan.

“Your an amazing daddy and husband! God bless you,” said a third Instagram user.