‘Dance Moms’ Star Nia Sioux Flaunts Abs In String Bikini Top In Pics With Sofie Dossi And Teala Dunn

Sofie and Teala also showed off their stomachs in stylish summer ensembles.

Dance Moms star Nia Sioux and two of her famous pals formed a gorgeous trio in a set of snapshots. On Friday, Nia, 19, took to Instagram to share the photos with her 5.6 million followers. She was pictured posing with TikTok contortionist Sofie Dossi, 19, and actress Teala Dunn, 23.

The women showed off their impeccable summer style in tops that exposed their toned midsections. Nia simply wore the top half of a string bikini in lieu of a shirt. It featured a trendy tie-dye print in an array of colors that included red, blue, yellow, and purple. The garment had adjustable triangle cups that put Nia’s curvy chest on full display.

Nia teamed the rainbow top with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans in a light wash. Sofie and Teala wore similar bottoms, but their denim was distressed. Sofie’s pants also featured an exposed button-front fly.

Nia wore her glossy hair with a deep side part. Her tresses were slightly wavy, and it looked like they featured auburn highlights. She appeared to have on little makeup, which allowed her natural beauty to shine. Her lips looked glossy, and she possibly sported a dusting of bronze eye shadow on her eyelids.

Sofie rocked a white crop top that featured floral eyelet embroidery. The form-fitting garment had a sweetheart neckline and a bustier-style bodice with structured cups on the bust. The top also had long peasant sleeves that were flared at the wrists. The former America’s Got Talent star wore her springy, strawberry-blond curls pushed over to one side. Her beauty look appeared to include pale pink lip gloss, mascara, and eye shadow in a neutral color palette.

As for Teala, she sported a delicate white bralette with a summery floral print. The skimpy top featured a center twist detail and thin spaghetti straps. The Are We There Yet? actress wore her dark, waist-length curls with a center part. A pearl-encrusted barrette had been clipped in her thick hair on the right side. Her makeup application seemed to include dark red lipstick, bronzer, and mascara.

In the caption of her post, Nia chose the Keri Hilson song “Pretty Girl Rock” as the soundtrack for her slideshow. Since it was initially uploaded, her followers have liked her post over 143,000 times.

“Charlie’s Angels wow,” wrote actress Tatiana McQuay in the comments section.

“You girls are the definition of beautiful,” read another response.

“This is a combo I didn’t know I needed,” a third fan remarked.

“Y’all are so pretty!” a fourth admirer said. “Don’t let anyone say otherwise.”