Draya Michele Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Yellow Bra & Panties For Latest Update

Draya Michele delighted fans by flaunting her ridiculous curves in a spicy snap for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she wore matching yellow bra and panties while striking a sultry pose.

The 35-year-old had been fairly quiet and made mostly modest posts on the social media platform lately, as this was her most revealing upload in several weeks. Michele was photographed rocking an ensemble from Rihanna’s popular Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

There was not much to see in the scintillating photo besides Michele’s jaw-dropping figure. She posed on top of a white couch that appeared to be leather. The former Basketball Wives star sat on her curvy backside and folded her left leg while her right knee was raised. Michele leaned her weight back on her left hand, and clasped her right hand around her knee.

The model’s flawless skin was glowing under the lights. She wore her long black hair parted in the middle and it cascaded down her back. She had a wry smile on her lips and a come-hither glare across her gorgeous face. Her complexion popped against the all-white backdrop.

Michele – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – sported a yellow bra that hugged onto her body. It had two buttons in the middle and thin straps up her shoulders. The bottoms were high-waist and had “SAVAGE X FENTY” inscribed along the waistline. Her pose, coupled with the revealing underwear, offered fans a glimpse of her toned legs. To complete the look, she wore a necklace with her name on it, and another necklace with a small pendant that hung underneath.

The multi-hyphenate tagged the lingerie brand in her post, and added a caption about acting “different,” and included a sun emoji.

Many of the model’s 8 million Instagram followers took notice of the eye-catching snap, and more than 102,000 of them found their to the “like” button in just over seven hours after the post went live. Draya received over 800 comments, as her replies were littered with yellow-heart and fire emoji. Model Yris Palmer and TV personality Angel Brinks showed their approval by leaving emoji in the comment section.

“I was today years old when I found out you invented the colour yellow,” one fan joked.

“This color is fire on you,” another commented while adding a fire emoji.

“You are so absolutely gorgeous and looking lovely as always,” a follower wrote.

“I ADMIRE YOUR BEAUTY DRAYA,” one fan commented.

