Rosie Anna Williams Sizzles In Gray Lingerie On Instagram

British model and TV personality Rosie Anna Williams went online on Tuesday and shared a very hot picture with her fans.

In the picture, Rosie could be seen rocking a gray lingerie set that allowed her to show off her amazing figure. The set included a gray bra that boasted white straps and a white band that bore the logo of Lounge Underwear. The skimpy ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

She teamed her bra with high-waisted matching panties and a pair of gray sweats that she pull down her hips to expose her sexy thighs. The risque ensemble also enabled the hottie to put her taut stomach on full display.

Rosie –who rose to fame after appearing in the popular series Love Island in 2018 — opted for a full face of makeup. She seemingly applied some foundation, wore a dark mauve lipstick combined with a matching lip liner, pink blush, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

It looked like she wore her hair in a bun and accessorized with a white Nike cap. She, however, let a few strands of hair fall over her cheek. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold stud earrings and two gold pendants, one of which rested in between her cleavage.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom. For the shoot, she stood against a white background, tilted her body, kept a hand on her thigh, seductively parted her lips, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, she wrote that she posted a hot picture so that those who unfollowed her would regret doing so. She also informed her fans that post was sponsored by Lounge Underwear.

Within three hours of going live, the snap amassed close to 6,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted several messages to praise her sexy figure and sense of style.

“Oh wow, you look amazing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Rosie, you are too pretty! Love you,” another user chimed in.

“Looking so cute, babe,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Other users posted words like “unreal,” “sensational,” and “incredible,” to express their admiration for the model.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Rachel Ward and Demi Jones.

Rosie seems to be on a hot picture-posting spree these days. Last week, she wowed her fans with another skin-baring snap in which she could be seen rocking a white lingerie set.