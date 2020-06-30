Pauline Tantot Lies On A Bed In A Tiny Thong & Shows Off Her New Bedroom

Pauline Tantot and her twin, Mathilde, have been sharing updates with their Instagram followers about their latest move to a new home on their feeds, and Pauline posted a new snap today to “welcome” her fans to her new bedroom. She rocked a tiny thong and flaunted her famous booty as she lied in her bed.

She lied with her right knee popped up to emphasize her curves, and tugged at the straps of her thong with her right hand. The model glanced over her right shoulder at the camera with a serious expression on her face, and arched her lower back. Her pose left her crescent moon tattoo visible on her right wrist.

Her ensemble included a shimmery and beaded cream crop top and a tiny gray thong. She accessorized with a silver ring on her right hand but seemingly nothing else, and sported a makeup application that looked to include light purple eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. She wore her hair down and her blond highlights popped against her naturally dark locks.

The bed had dark pink sheets, and a modern lamp hung above the pillows. The room was white, and there was also a very tall window right behind her with views of a light-brick building with a red roof on the other side of the street. There was a tall, green tree visible and the patio area featured a light wooden railing with elaborate iron detailing.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with no clouds, and the model was well-lit thanks to the natural lighting that floodedthe space and left her skin looking flawless.

The snap has garnered over 309,000 likes so far, and her followers left lots of nice compliments in the comments section.

“Ahh it’s gorgeous,” exclaimed a fan.

“I only took 2 years of French but how is this.. je t’aime,” declared a second admirer.

“Gorgeous bedroom beautiful woman,” gushed a third devotee.

“Nice…very nice..!!” wrote another supporter.

Although there was no geotag to reveal her location, it’s likely that her new home is in France.

The social media sensation also posted another snap to her feed on June 22, that time opting to show off her physique in a green bikini. She posed outdoors and stood with her body facing the camera and propped out her left leg. She gave a hint of a smile and wore her hair down in a middle part. Her bikini top had a revealing cut that left her cleavage bare, and she sported a matching pair of bottoms.