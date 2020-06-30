‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Sizzles In Lace Lingerie While Sitting On A Bathtub

On Monday, June 29, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan started off the workweek by sharing a tantalizing Instagram post with her 8.5 million followers.

The photo showed the Canadian actress posing in a bathroom with hanging wall art in the background. She sat perched on a ledge of a bathtub while holding onto two containers of Olay’s body wash and body conditioner. Vanessa lowered her gaze and flashed her beautiful smile.

The 28-year-old sizzled in a plunging pink lace bra and what appears to be a matching slip. She also sported a light pink satin robe that had slid off her shoulders. The lingerie showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She kept the feminine look relatively simple and only accessorized with a statement necklace.

For the photo, Vanessa styled her braided hair in a half-up top knot bun and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter and peach-colored blush to her cheekbones, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her glamorous makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, false eyelashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the former My Babysitter’s a Vampire actress advertised for Olay. She stated that she started a “bomb skin care [sic] routine” while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vanessa went on to say that the brand’s “skincare-inspired body wash” and “rinse off body conditioner” has replenished her dry skin.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 470,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[B]eautiful goddess,” wrote a fan, adding both a crown and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“How can anyone be so perfect?” remarked another follower.

“You are so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The CW star, who is best known for portraying Southside Serpent Toni Topaz, recently made headlines for speaking out against the inequality she has faced as a Black actress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vanessa noted on Twitter in early June that she is “the only black series regular” on Riverdale and makes less money than the rest of the main cast. She later clarified in a separate tweet that she was not upset at her “fellow castmates/friends.”