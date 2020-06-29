Sarah Houchens Puts Her Gym-Honed Curves On Full Display In A Tiny Bikini

Sarah Houchens returned to Instagram on Monday morning to show off yet another racy look. The fitness model stunned fans as she revealed in the caption that she was enjoying some yoga and sunshine to start off her week.

In the sexy upload, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy bikini. The top boasted a red gingham pattern on one cup and plain white on the other. The garment clung tightly to her chest and exposed her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as they showed off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the shot.

Sarah posed with her hip pushed out and her back arched. She had one hand on her face and the other held her phone as she snapped the selfie. She followed up the shot with multiple videos of herself doing various yoga poses.

Sarah wore her blond hair pulled back into a ponytail. She used a white Scrunchi to hold her long locks in place as the straight strands brushed over her back.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and a light dusting of eye shadow.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She also seemed to complete her look with nude lips.

Sarah’s 926,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the upload. The post garnered more than 6,200 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 170 messages.

“You are so talented & look amazing,” one follower stated.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” declared another.

“Perfect! Beautiful Sarah,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow impressive,” a fourth comment read.

The model is often seen rocking racy outfits such as tight workout gear, scanty bathing suits, and sexy lingerie in her posts as she tries to motivate her followers while encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently delighted her fans when she posed in a skimpy black thong bikini. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 18,000 likes and over 390 comments.