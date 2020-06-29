Anna Katharina Looks Flawless In An Olive Bikini, Shares A Double-Photo Update With Her Fans

Anna Katharina stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday evening with a breathtaking double-photo update. She rocked an olive-colored bikini by Revolve in the two pictures, one of which was a glamorous shot and the other, which had a more playful vibe.

In her caption, Anna joked about how her differing facial expressions were indicative of her “range.”

Anna’s bikini top was a classic, with triangular cups and spaghetti straps across her shoulders. The center of her top contained a small cutout, showcasing her ample breasts and cleavage. Her bottoms sat low on her hips, accentuating her curvy hips and flat stomach.

Aside from her chest, the stunner also showcased her chiseled middle and her slim thighs.

In the first still, Anna posed for the camera by leaning against a glass door and smiling brightly. She appeared to be holding a pair of square-shaped sunglasses in her right hand and had left her long, wavy blond locks, allowing them to cascade down her side.

For her second snap, the model made a much sillier face by drawing her face inward to create the appearance of having multiple chins. She smiled while keeping her lips pressed together and slightly squinted her eyes. Anna also changed up her body position in the second picture by leaving her hands down by her sides.

Since her geotag was left blank, Anna’s location was unclear, but it looked like she was posing from inside a well-kept house. The walls were painted white, and shelves teeming with books were visible in a room behind her. The floors appeared to be dark wood paneling with a rug for decoration.

To complete her ensemble, it seemed that the beauty had opted to keep her makeup to a minimum. She may have used a little mascara and lipstick to play up her features, but beyond that, Anna appeared to have let her natural beauty stand out.

Within two hours of going live, Anna’s latest upload earned more than 7,800 likes and over 100 comments. Her fans were quick to flood her comments section and shower her in compliments.

“I still believe you are the most beautiful girl on the planet,” gushed one fan.

“You are amazing. What a great body and what a beautiful face,” wrote another.

“God you are gorgeous thank you for sharing your beautiful photos,” said a third user.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Anna had worn a black string bikini that showed off her exquisite figure and her freshly tanned skin.