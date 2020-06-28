Madison Pettis Compares Her Bikini To Cotton Candy

Madison's look earned the approval of an Olympian.

Madison Pettis showed off her washboard abs in a string bikini that made her think of something sweet and stringy. On Saturday, the 21-year-old actress treated her Instagram followers to a photo of a flashy outfit that combined her skimpy beachwear with a classic casual piece.

The former Cory in the House star rocked a stylish tie-dye bikini. The garment’s pattern was pale blue and pink on a base of white. It had a marbled appearance, and it gave the bathing suit a dreamy vibe. In the caption of her post, Madison compared the print to cotton candy.

Madison was flaunting an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage, thanks to the design of her top. The garment had string ties at the back and sliding cups that were seamlessly connected to its wide halter neck. There was a significant amount of space between them, and Madison’s curvy chest occupied most of it. The actress’ matching bottoms also included long ties on the sides. Madison wore the strings pulled up high and tied in floppy bows that were almost even with her navel.

The front panel of Madison’s bottoms was hidden from view because she was wearing a pair of baggy sweatpants over them. The comfy athleisure staple featured the same tie-dye print as her two piece. The pants had an elastic waistband that Madison was wearing pulled down low on her hips.

Madison’s ensemble showcased her sculpted stomach muscles and her tiny waist. She accessorized her trendy loungewear with a single silver bangle bracelet and a pair of large silver hoop earrings. She wore her thick, dark curls down and pushed over her right shoulder.

Madison appeared to have on makeup that included rose-petal pink lipstick and eye shadow in a dark, earthy color palette. She was pictured standing inside a bathroom, where she was using a phone to snap a mirror selfie. She had her left hand resting on the side of her head, and this pose was seemingly causing her bikini top to ride up just a tad.

Madison’s photo received an enthusiastic response from Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who knows a thing or two about posing in a bikini.

“OKKKAAAAAYYY HUNNTYYYY,” Simone wrote in the comments section of Madison’s post.

The actress’ other followers also loved her stunning selfie. Her photo garnered upwards of 180,000 likes and 600 comments over the span of three hours.

“I love it Madison! Beautiful as ever! You have the prettiest outfits I know!” wrote one commenter.

“You are one fine looking woman,” another admirer wrote.

“You are as sweet as cotton candy,” declared yet another fan of the former Disney Channel star.