‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Turns 39 In An Unzipped Swimsuit On A Yacht

Porsha showed off her flawless body as she unzipped her one-piece.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams slipped into a plunging swimsuit to celebrate her birthday on a yacht with a group of close friends this week. The reality star turned 39-years-old on June 22 and commemorated the big day in the summer sunshine out on the water with a group of friends.

The former New Celebrity Apprentice star, who’s mom to 1-year-old daughter Pilar, took to Instagram a few days after her actual birthday on June 24 to share photos that revealed how she celebrated the big day with a boat party. She shared a sizzling shot of herself and a girlfriend as they posed together in their skimpy swimwear.

In the photo, which she shared with her 5.6 million followers on Wednesday, June 24, Porsha posed up against the steps that appeared to lead to the boat’s upper deck as she showed off her flawless post-baby body just over a year after welcoming Pilar into the world back in March 2019.

The reality star rocked a skintight printed swimsuit with a turned up collar. The bathing suit featured a black zip that stretched vertically down her chest, which Porsha unzipped almost all the way down to show off some cleavage.

Her swim look was also high-cut at the bottom to show off her toned legs as she stood on her right leg and placed her left foot on the bottom of the stairs.

Porsha — who recently spoke out about being tear-gassed when she took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta — wore what appeared to be a gold and silver birthday crown headband on her head with a pair of large silver hoop earrings. She placed her left hand behind her head for a sultry pose and had her right arm around her friend.

Porsha’s pal also sizzled in her swimwear, as she sported a vibrant multicolored striped bikini. Her fun look was made up of a crop top style top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms, which she paired with a matching headband as she posed with her hand on her hip.

In the caption, Porsha appeared to joke that one of her friends who seemingly couldn’t make the event “missed this good light.” She also took the opportunity to wish herself a Happy Birthday.

Plenty of fans also shared their own birthday messages in the comments section, while others praised Porsha as she showed off her body confidence in her one-piece.

“Damn y’all fine,” one person commented with multiple heart eye emoji.

“You’re so pretty,” another Instagram user said.

“Porsha such a baddie,” a third comment read.

Over 119,000 fans have liked the photo so far.