Alexa Collins Enjoys CBD Oil While Clad In A Tight Bra

Alexa Collins looked nothing short of flawless in the most recent upload added to her feed. The update came a few hours after the model sizzled in a sparkly, charcoal bikini and was comprised of two new shots.

The first photo in the set captured the babe posed inside of a home. She did not use a geotag that indicated her exact location, but she was sitting on a gray couch that was decorated with a fuzzy blanket to match. The area at her back looked like a kitchen with dark wood cabinets and a subway tile backsplash. A toaster sat on the countertop, and the wall behind Alexa had a small photo hanging from it.

The model looked into the camera with a sexy stare as she held CBD oil in her hands. Alexa cocked her head slightly to the side and showcased her enviable figure in a sexy outfit. On top, Alexa rocked a knit bra that boasted a cream-colored hue. The color of the garment was the perfect complement to the babe’s tanned skin. It had mid-size straps and a scooping neckline that left her shoulders and cleavage on display. The bra also had a thick band that rested on her ribs and showed off her trim tummy. She sported a pair of denim on her lower half, but it was unclear if they were jeans or shorts because of the way that the photo was cropped.

The second image captured Alexa in the same hot outfit, but her pooch, Tokyo, also made an appearance. Alexa placed the dropper of CBD oil in her mouth as she looked into the camera with a smile. The model wore her long, blond tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her chest and back.

Alexa also added a Chanel necklace to her collar and sported a gorgeous application of makeup. The model’s look appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush. She lined her lips with a light pink gloss that accentuated her plump pout. In her caption, she shared with fans that CBD oil is excellent after a long and stressful day.

Fans have been loving the update so far. It’s already earned over 3,900 likes and 50-plus comments.

“So pretty with a gorgeous smile,” one follower commented with a few red hearts.

“Very lovely sweetheart,” another social media user chimed in.

“Dang I’ll try anything you got,” a third fan wrote with a trio of flame emoji.

Many of Alexa’s other fans couldn’t find the right words and commented with emoji instead.