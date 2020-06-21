Veronica Bielik Flaunts Derrière In Multicolored Bikini

The model shared a set of photos taken off the coast of an island in Croatia.

Veronica Bielik astounded her 2.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday with an update that included a photo of the Polish model flaunting her curvy derrière. She was clad in a colorful bikini with a design that left little to the imagination in the back.

Veronica is a pro at posing in swimwear, and she isn’t shy about showing off her incredible hourglass figure in some pretty skimpy bikinis. She also chooses gorgeous locales for her modeling shoots, and the setting of her latest photo set didn’t disappoint. Veronica posed on a boat, and she gave her fans a small glimpse of the view that she got to enjoy. The backdrop of her photo included a bright blue sky, sapphire blue water, and the coast of an island with gently rolling slopes and thick green trees. As indicated by the post’s geotag, Veronica’s boat was cruising off the coast of Vir in Croatia.

In her first photo, Veronica was standing to the side with her backside slightly angled toward the camera. This revealed that her bikini included a pair of thong bottoms that put her peachy posterior on full display. The garment’s sides arched up high on Veronica’s hips, which elongated her toned legs.

The model’s bathing suit featured a vertical stripe pattern in blue, yellow, green, red, and black. Her bottoms dipped down in the front, highlighting her washboard stomach. Her matching top had small triangle cups that showcased her ample cleavage. It also featured thin shoulder straps and a thick underbust band with vertical stripes.

Veronica wore her blond hair down in soft, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back. In her first snap, she was pictured turning her head to the side and smiling as she gazed off into the distance. She was also looking away from the camera in her second photo. However, her body was facing the camera, and she was stretching her arms over her head. The pose accentuated her sculpted stomach muscles.

Veronica’s third photo was a shot of a small group of islands from above. A small boat could be seen at the bottom of the image, but it’s unclear if it was the vessel the model was on.

In the caption of her post, Veronica let her followers know that she was feeling happy. Her photos also seemed to make her Instagram followers pretty happy. Over the span of four hours, her post garnered over 67,000 likes and 830 comments.

“You look wonderful in this bikini,” wrote one fan.

“Body is one of a kind,” another admirer remarked.

“Veronica your body is perfection, god bless you,” read a third comment.

Veronica shared a similar set of photos with her fans last weekend. She was posing on a boat and sharing a rear view of another thong bikini that was black with gold accents.