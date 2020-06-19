Emily Tanner Exposes Her Slender Figure In A Lemon Bikini

American model and social media influencer Emily Tanner took to her Instagram page on Friday and wowed her 640,000-plus followers to a hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, Emily could be seen rocking a two-piece, lemon-colored bathing suit that allowed her to show off her slender body. The bikini top boasted wide straps, wired cups for a push-up feature, and a V-shaped slit in the middle that provided her fans with a glimpse of cleavage.

She teamed the bikini top with matching bikini bottoms that featured thin straps, pulled up high on her slender hips. The front of her bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and lean legs.

She wore minimal makeup in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot. The application seemingly included some foundation, a nude lipstick, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows.

Emily wore her blond tresses in waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for two gold bracelets.

The hottie did not mention the location in her post but she could be seen standing on a boat. She stood in a cross-legged position, looked straight into the camera, and flashed an ear-to-ear smile as she soaked up the sun. The post was sponsored by a CBD brand called Pure Kana. Emily could also be seen putting a CBD gummy in her mouth.

In the caption, she offered her fans a 20 percent discount on Pure Kana products, adding that she prefers CBD gummies and honey sticks because she loves sweets things.

Within less than an hour of posting, the snap garnered about 7,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her admirers flocked to the comments section and posted several messages to praise her amazing body and beautiful facial features.

“You look stunning. So beautiful and sexy,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“That color looks so good on you!” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“We are thankful for [this pic], gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“Emily Tanner, you’re the girl of my dreams,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my angel,” “perfect,” and “so sensual,” to express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

Knowing that fans can never seem to get enough of her hotness, Emily posts her sexy snapshots on the photo-sharing website almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she posted a pic in which she could be seen showing off her legs in daisy dukes.