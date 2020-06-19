Larsa Pippen Stuns In Short Spandex & Tight Waistband

Larsa Pippen looked like she was ready for a sweat session in the latest shot added to her already scorching feed. The June 18 upload captured the model in a sexy activewear set that did nothing but favors for her curves.

The photo captured Larsa posed outside in front of a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. She did not use a geotag to share the specific details of her location, but the space looked familiar, and it appeared to have been snapped in her backyard. The windows reflected a portion of the background, including some lawn furniture, a blue sky, and a tall tree.

The 45-year-old faced her chest toward the camera and cocked her head to the side. She kicked her left foot out in front of her and tiptoed on the pavement. Larsa casually draped her hands near her thighs and held a small set of silver weights in each of her hands.

She sizzled in a tight ensemble that was perfect for a workout. On her upper half, Larsa rocked a neon tank top that was outlined in black. Its V-neckline showed off a glimpse of her tanned chest and had the Nike logo on her upper left side. Larsa sported a black waistband from What Waist that highlighted her tiny waist and midsection.

The model’s choice of attire on her lower half was simple yet sexy. She rocked a pair of tight black spandex with a daringly high cut that left her muscular legs well on display. To go along with her workout-themed attire, Larsa also sported a pair of like-new black sneakers with white soles and a matching Nike logo on the sides.

She pulled her caramel-highlighted tresses into a high ponytail that was fitting for her workout. Larsa also added a pair of hoop earrings to the look. Even though she looked like she was ready to sweat, Larsa was still all done up with an application of makeup that included defined brows that were a few shades darker than her tresses. It seemed like she brushed her cheeks with a light pink blush and sported pink gloss on her plump pout.

The post has received over 14,000 likes and an additional 200 comments. Most fans commented on her figure, while many others added emoji.

“Your absolutely beautiful,” one follower commented with a few red hearts.

“You are a great woman,” a second social media user commented on the skin-baring shot.

“Hottest girl in her 40s hands down,” another fan commented.

“So beautiful I can’t with this lady so classy,” a fourth wrote.