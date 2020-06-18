‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Flashes Her Derriere In Impossibly Tiny Daisy Dukes

Kindly Myers returned to her Instagram page on Thursday to heat things up with another tantalizing display. The hot new addition to her feed was shared just moments ago but is already looking to be a major hit with her devoted fans.

The image was taken professionally by photographer Gary Miller and captured Kindly posing outside with her back to the camera. It looked to be a beautiful day, as the golden sun spilled over the mode to illuminate her sculpted figure as she worked the camera.

Kindly surroundings were difficult to distinguish due to a blur effect placed over the photo, though she appeared to be standing next to an old, rusty car. Her followers, however, only seemed focused on the Playboy model herself, who looked as beautiful as ever in a scanty ensemble that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kindly lived up to her “professional smokeshow” status in a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The tattered, light wash bottoms were hardly long enough to cover her backside to result in an eyeful of her round boot being exposed, as well as a glimpse of her toned legs. They hugged the model’s curvy hips in all of the right ways and sat high up on her waist, accentuating her hourglass silhouette and flat midsection.

The blond bombshell also rocked a sexy bikini top that took her look to the next level. The swimwear was of a halter style with thin straps and an open-back design that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its triangle cups appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, as a massive amount of sideboob made an appearance as well to give the image even more of a seductive vibe.

Kindly did not appear to have accessorized her skimpy outfit, ensuring that all eyes remained on her flawless figure. Her platinum tresses were worn down in long, loose waves that cascaded all the way down her back and grazed the top of her derriere. She also appeared to be wearing a simple application of makeup, which looked to include a nude lipstick, dusting of blush, and mascara.

Fans were quick to shower the scorching hot update with love. It has amassed more than 3,200 likes after just 40 minutes of going live, as well as an additional 96 comments and compliments.

“Pretty and more than elegant! Mesmerizing,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kindly a “gorgeous goddess of beauty.”

“Much sexier than daisy in the Dukes of Hazzard show!!!” remarked a third admirer.

“Killing it as always,” added a fourth follower.

Kindly is has been far from shy about flaunting her curvaceous backside on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her showing off her peach in a cheeky velvet bodysuit. That looked proved to be popular as well, earning nearly 20,000 likes and 413 comments to date.