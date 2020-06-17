Niece Waidhofer Poses In Black Leather And Lace

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer wowed her 1.9 million followers with her recent post. Wearing sexy black lace underwear, she teamed it with black leather belts and a matching skirt as she commented on an incorrect posting to her CeLeB entry.

Niece wore a black lace bra that showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. Over the top of it was a strappy black leather piece that crisscrossed over her flat stomach and tiny waist. It also featured buckles, one of which she had tucked her thumb behind as she showed off the outfit.

The celebrity also wore a sleek leather skirt that was cut high in the front. Around her waist was a studded leather belt with a buckle that matched her top.

The image showed the Instagram sensation standing tall as she reached up to take the selfie. Her dark hair tumbled over one shoulder as she held her head at an angle for the shot.

While her hair was not particularly styled, it appeared that the model had spent some time doing her makeup. Niece’s eyes were highlighted with smoky shades and it seemed that she had teamed it with plenty of dark mascara and eyeliner. On her plump lips appeared to be a pale shade of pink lipstick.

In the caption, Niece made mention of an incorrect posting to a site called CeLeb. In it, she was reportedly listed as having been married to someone who died when she was 16-years-old. The model stated that this was definitely a false statement.

The post was the second recent entry where Niece clapped back at haters. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she had to re-upload a video that was reported for a mass reporting of “nudity or sexual activity.” In the short clip, she licked her shoulder while covering her cleavage with her hand.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the image had gathered close to 80,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Wear it as a badge of honor. Someone out there feels threatened by the truth. Since you have a large following, and you spoke the truth recently about BLM; they want to silence you.,” one follower wrote in the comments section in relation to Niece’s caption.

“5’2″? I thought you were taller,” a fan said.

“You are my spirit animal!” said another user.

“Liking the part pirate part sexy lingerie. As to the marriage to a dead man. Hope [you’re] getting paid royalties since he left you stranded at such a young age,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.