Instagram Model Toochi Kash Flashes Her Curvy Booty In The Candy Aisle Of A Store

Model Toochi Kash flashed her curvy backside alongside her friend while the two stood in the candy aisle of a store. For the snap, both models pulled down the back of their pants and stuck candy in the straps of their swimsuits.

Kash – whose real name is Natalie Salloum – was joined by fellow Instagram model Jaylyn Rodriguez for the scintillating photo. The models stood beside each other in the candy aisle of what appeared to be a convenience store. They were photographed from behind for the cheeky post.

The 31-year-old had her back to the camera, but turned her body to the right to face the lens. She wore her long black hair up in a ponytail with a black hat on her head. Rodriguez stood to the right of Kash with her body turned to the left, and had a mischievous look across her face.

Kash rocked a tiny black bikini, and with her body turned it offered fans a glimpse of her sideboob. The model – who is well-known for appearances in Maxim, FHM and Playboy– sported a pair of black and neon yellow shorts. She had these rolled down past her booty, and had a package of candy in the strap of her bikini bottoms. Kash held a candy bar up to her mouth with a sultry look on her face. Rodriguez had a pair of loose-fitting tie-dyed pants on, and these were pulled down to reveal her derriere as well. There was a candy package in the strap of her swimsuit, and she pulled her top open to reveal her assets. Kash playfully tagged the location as “Thot spot” and asked fans to chime-in with their snack of choice.

Many of the model’s 4.3 million Instagram followers flocked to the booty-centric snap, and more than 85,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Kash received over 2,100 comments as her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Multiple models including Francia James, Danii Banks, and Dana Hamm responded with compliments and emoji.

“So hot babes,” Instagram model Pandora Blue wrote.

“Oh damn ladies!!” a fan commented while adding a series of emoji.

“Flamin’ Hot Cheetos,” a follower wrote in response to the caption.

“I’d love to see the reaction of the dude on the other side of the aisle,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Kash posted a spicy photo in a skintight bodysuit earlier this year. She left the blue piece unzipped to showcase her killer cleavage. That post earned over 92,000 likes.