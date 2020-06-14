Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Sculpted Shoulders In White Sports Bra And Blue Leggings

Lisa Lanceford focused on training her shoulders in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

In the shared post, the British fitness trainer wore a white sports bra and a pair of aqua-blue leggings as she demonstrated a five-part circuit that required dumbells, a weight plate and heavy-duty gym equipment.

Lisa started her workout with a series of lateral raises into front raises. For this exercise, she raised her dumbbells out to the side and then raised them in front of her chest until the weights lined up with shoulders. In her caption, she suggested doing four sets of 10 repetitions each.

In the second clip of the series, Lisa lifted a weight plate in front of her chest and turned it like a steering wheel before lowering it back to its original position. Then she raised it once more and turned it to the other side. She recommended doing four sets of 20 reps.

Next, she performed a set of shoulder presses at a machine designed for that purpose. The exercise required her to lift its handles overhead and then lower them. Lisa’s caption suggested doing four sets of 12 reps.

She moved on to a cable machine next for a series of single-arm lat raises. She stood upright in front of the machine and used the arm that was farthest from it to lift its handle to the side. Lisa raised the handle until it was parallel to her shoulder and then lowered it. Her caption recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions.

And finally, in the fifth video of the series, Lisa used a dumbbell for a set of rear-delt flys. For this exercise, she leaned forward and lifted the weight to the side with an arm that was slightly bent at the elbow. Her caption suggested performing 15 reps per set for four rounds.

The post racked up more than 5,000 likes in an hour and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans expressed their appreciation for the exercise demonstration.

“Such a good workout,” one person wrote before adding three fire emoji to their caption.

A second Instagram user vouched for the effectiveness of one of the exercises that Lisa included in her circuit.

“I love the steering wheel. Done wonders on my shoulders,” they wrote.

Other Instagram users had questions for Lisa.

“What is the best move for the triceps? Got some serious “bingo arms” I need to slim down!! Thanks,” a third person asked.

Lisa hasn’t responded to the query, as of this writing.