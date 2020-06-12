Addison Rae Easterling Poses Alongside Her Jeep In A Stunning New Instagram Post

Addison Rae Easterling showed off her figure in her latest Instagram post.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Friday, June 12, to share a stunning new photo of herself. The 19-year-old social media sensation posed outside of her Jeep in a parking lot for the photo shoot and showed off her fit figure.

The photo appeared to be taken just after the sun set and the street lights were visible behind her. She wore a pair of extra ripped, high-waisted jean shorts that cut off mid-thigh and paired them with a bright yellow sports bra that showed off her toned stomach. She accessorized with a thin purple bracelet and her usual gold hoop earrings. She wore her long brown hair down naturally and wore a pair of sunglasses perched on the top of her head.

The teen appeared to wear some minimal makeup to enhance her gorgeous features, including mascara and light pink lipstick. Easterling’s Jeep is unlike any other as it is covered with paintings of fruit in a comic book style design. She wrapped her arms around one of the open doors and interlaced her fingers. She lifted one leg up and turned to the side to look at the camera, her mouth open slightly.

She included one other photo in the post, which featured four male, young social media stars. Nick Austin, Ryland Storms, Jaden Hossler, and Tayler Holder were all perched on a bench outside of an outdoor pool. Easterling sat on the ground in front of them, smiling slightly. Storms flashed two peace signs while the remaining three simply smiled at the camera.

Easterling’s post quickly began gaining likes, sitting at nearly 2 million after only two hours. The social media star, known for her viral dance videos, boasts 19.4 million followers on Instagram as well as 45 million on TikTok. Many of her fans took to the comments section of her most recent post to compliment her for her good looks and to express their admiration for her very unique vehicle.

“Okay, I’m dead! You are sooo beautiful Addison Rae!” one person gushed.

“You have the coolest car I’ve ever seen, hands down,” wrote another fan.

“Where did you get that Jeep?” another person asked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling’s already incredible online following continues to rapidly grow. As a result, she’s been able to secure sponsorships with major brands such as the popular women’s clothing brand Shein. In an effort to promote their brand, she has previously shared some stunning Instagram photos in which she modeled the brand’s bikinis.