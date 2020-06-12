Teyana Taylor Announces She’s Pregnant With Her And Husband Iman Shumpert’s Second Child

Teyana Taylor used music to announce she and Iman Shumpert are expecting their second child.

Taylor released the visual to her new single, “Wake Up Love,” which showed her and Shumpert enjoying each other’s company while in bed on Friday. In the video, their 4-year-old daughter Iman Jr., who Taylor nicknamed Junie, was also in the bed with them. The closing scene of the video showed Taylor kissing both Imans before she pulls down the cover they’re relaxing in. After pulling the blanket down, Taylor revealed her baby bump as her daughter kissed her stomach to end the video.

The video was soon shared across social media. Many fans of the couple were happy to hear the positive news and said they were awaiting the arrival of the new baby. Taylor also spoke to People about the news and shared how elated her family is about the new addition. She also revealed that the couple will be welcoming another baby girl in the fall.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor said. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.”

In addition to sharing her love for her new baby sister in public, Taylor said Junie is always fawning over her bump. She said the announcement scene is an accurate depiction of how Junie has been acting since she and Shumpert informed her of the pregnancy.

“What she did at the end of the video is Junie the whole time,” Taylor admitted. “She hogs the whole baby all the time. We were in the bed and loving on one another, and she jumped on the both of us like, ‘I’m here!’ It’s the cutest thing.”

Although the news of the pregnancy is already out, Taylor said Junie almost blew her cover back in May. While the family was on Instagram live, she said Junie asked if she could kiss Taylor’s stomach for the camera. Taylor said she was initially worried fans would instantly know that she was pregnant, but the comment was then brushed over by her following. However, she shared that some of her audience looked for clues through some of her posts on Instagram.

Back in 2016, Taylor announced on The Wendy Williams Show that she and Shumpert secretly tied the knot. The announcement came one year after she gave birth to Junie at their home. According to Billboard, Junie came three weeks early and Shumpert had to deliver his daughter with his bare hands in the couple’s bathroom.