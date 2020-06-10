Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure In A Bikini For Her Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter has been keeping her 12.7 million Instagram followers entertained during quarantine with plenty of sizzling content, and her latest post was no different. The brunette bombshell shared a short Instagram video in which she rocked a sexy printed bikini while frolicking on the beach.

In the video, Jen stood on a pristine sandy beach with the waves crashing into the shore. She wore a skimpy bikini with a plaid pattern that featured shades of light gray, dark gray and neon green.

The bikini top was an athletic style with a scooped neckline and thick straps that stretched over Jen’s shoulders. In one particular moment in the video, the camera zoomed in on Jen’s body, and fans could see that her ample assets were threatening to burst out the top of the tight bikini top. The close-up also showcased her chiseled abs.

Jen paired the sporty top with matching bottoms that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The front of the bottoms dipped low — showing off her flat stomach — with the sides stretching high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her legs and accentuated her gravity-defying derriere.

Jen’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail. She accessorized with a silver watch on one wrist and added a pair of sunglasses as she had a blast on the sunny beach.

At one point in the video, Jen posed atop a large rock formation with a view of the ocean. She struck her signature “Seltering” pose, balancing on one leg while bringing her upper body nearly parallel to the ground and reaching her arms out in front of her. She extended her other leg up into the air until her foot was well above her head, and the pose showcased her incredible body as well as her fitness level.

Jen’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot video, and the post received over 51,100 likes within just 45 minutes. It also racked up 282 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Amazing physique! I have followed you since 2014!!! It’s been so amazing to see you grow,” one long-time fan wrote.

“Body goals,” another fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Perfect as always,” a third follower remarked.

“Where do I apply to be both,” another fan added, referencing the caption Jen included in which she cheekily mentioned she was seeking a best friend and a boyfriend.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen posted a sizzling snap in which she rocked a skintight workout ensemble. She twisted her body in a way that her ample rear and slim waist were on full display while she flashed a smile at the camera.