Mariana Morais And Leslie Golden Flaunt Their Derrières In White Bikinis

Mariana compared herself and Leslie to cartoon characters.

Mariana Morais gifted her 729,000 Instagram followers with a large set of bikini photos on Monday, and she wasn’t the only social media sensation featured in the sexy snaps. She teamed up with fellow TikTok star Leslie Golden for the beachside photo shoot, and neither of the pals shied away from showing off their perky derrières as they posed in the sand.

Both members of The Clubhouse collective opted to wear brilliant white bikinis for their beach outing. Mariana’s slide-style top featured tiny triangle cups that could barely contain her ample assets. The garment was riding up to expose a tantalizing amount of underboob, and Mariana was flaunting an eyeful of cleavage as well. However, her classic thong bottoms made her pert posterior the main focus of the first photo included in her Instagram slideshow. She was standing up and providing a side view of her bikini. Her shapely right leg was extended behind her as if she’d just taken a step forward, and she was shooting the camera a teasing glance over her shoulder. Mariana completed her beach look with a pink bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses with white frames.

As for Leslie, her ensemble included a string bikini top that tied in the front. Her bottoms were even skimpier than Mariana’s. The minuscule piece of fabric that served as the garment’s adjustable thong back left very little to the imagination. The bottoms also featured thin strings that were tied around her hips.

Mariana and Leslie sported similar long hairstyles with natural waves. However, Mariana’s tresses were dark blond, while Leslie’s glossy mane was a vivid aqua hue that almost matched the color of the sea in the background. She wore her hair partially pulled back with a patterned kerchief.

Leslie was captured sitting on the sand at Mariana’s feet in the first photo. For the second shot, she stood up with her back to the camera. Mariana posed on her knees behind her with her legs spread, and she directed her gaze straight at the lens.

The third photo depicted Leslie and Mariana sitting on their heels with their peachy backsides to the camera. In the following shot, Leslie’s body faced front, but her head was turned toward Mariana. The other model was crouched down close to her. She posed sideways with her back arched and her hands on her knees. The final three pics showed the two women striking various poses as they soaked up some sun.

A geotag identified the location of Mariana and Leslie’s photo shoot as Malibu, California. In the caption of her post, Mariana compared herself and Leslie to The Fairly OddParents characters Cosmo and Wanda.

Over the span of a few hours, Mariana’s photo carousel received a ton of traffic, as evidenced by the 50,000-plus likes that it has received so far.