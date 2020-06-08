Natalie Roser Stuns In Airy White Top While On The Beach

Natalie Roser shared a candid pic with her fans on Instagram earlier today. She posted the cute snap and shared some of the lessons she has learned during the past few months.

The model recently took to social media and updated her feed with a snap where she enjoyed some outdoor time. In the pic, she beamed at the camera but kept her eyes closed.

Natalie wore a loose tank top with a plunging neckline. The top had thin spaghetti straps that sat wide on her shoulders. The deep V-neck exposed her cleavage, but in the snap, only a hint of her decolletage was shown. The flirty top seemed to have two light white layers that appeared to be made from an embroidered cotton fabric. The topmost layer floated airily as she posed for the camera. She displayed plenty of skin in the casual top and showed off her bronzed tan.

However, it was her smile that took center stage in this particular image. Natalie turned her face toward the camera and beamed. Her face seemed to radiate as she smiled for the camera. However, Natalie’s eyes were closed in the snap. It seemed as if she was blinded by the brilliance of the sun in the candid pic.

The Australian model didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup and her pose seemed carefree. Her hair was wet and stringy and framed her upturned face. Her only visible jewelry was a delicate necklace that she wore around her neck. Its pendant dangled on her chest.

Natalie posed on the beach. Behind her, the golden sand was empty of anyone as the sea frothed on the shore. Here and there, rocks dotted the shoreline like beacons in the ocean.

In her caption, the entrepreneur and designer talked about the lessons she learned in the first six months of the year. She talked about George Floyd, equality, the coronavirus, and the Australian bush fires. She seemed to be in a contemplative mood and said it took these international events for her to pay attention. However, she remained positive about a “new world.”

Natalie has amassed a sizable following of over 1.2 million people. As an international model and bikini designer, she often posts photos in exotic locations. Of course, her fans love her numerous swimsuit and lingerie pics as well.

This specific image has already accumulated more than 7,000 likes. Her message also resonated with her fans and some took to the comments section to weigh in with their thoughts.

“2020 got us listening and doing something about it,” one person said.

Another felt that “introspection is healthy.”

A third Instagrammer gushed that Natalie was “so refreshing and happy.”