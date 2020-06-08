Katrin Freud Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud took to her Instagram page on Sunday and mesmerized her 940,000-plus followers with a set of steamy lingerie snapshots.

In the snaps, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a black lace bra that boasted scalloped edges, a feature that gave the garment a very feminine look. The bra also included thin straps and a plunging neckline that allowed Katrin to put her deep cleavage on full display.

She also wore a sheer black robe that she slipped off her shoulders and arms. Finally, she completed her attire with a pair of knee-high boots that featured a criss-cross lace-up design.

Katrin, who lives in the United Arab Emirates with her husband, appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included a matte foundation, a peach shade of lips, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves and let her locks fall over her shoulders and décolletage. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a silver cross that rested right above her cleavage. Katrin also accessorized with a sexy barbell in her navel that drew attention to her taut stomach.

The shoot seemingly took place on the terrace of a building. In the first picture, Katrin could be seen leaning against a glass fence. She turned her face away from the camera, placed her hands on her knees, and parted her lips to strike a pose.

In the second photograph, she folded her arms over her stomach, slightly bent her knee, seductively parted her lips once again, and looked toward the floor to strike a pose.

Katrin tagged her photographer Valeria Vasiltsova for acknowledgment and included a caption in Russian. According to a Google translation, the model stated the importance of expressing gratitude from the depths of one’s heart.

Within 12 hours of going live, the snaps accrued more than 4,400 likes. Many of Katrin’s ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted above 140 messages in which they praised her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“You are really beautiful and stunning [heart-eyed emoji]. And you look very sexy in that gorgeous black outfit,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Your beauty is irresistible!!” another user chimed in.

“Extraordinarily beautiful. In fact, you are totally unreal!” a third follower wrote.

Aside from her regular fans, the picture was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Olga Seteykina, Andreane Chamberland, Natalia Fedorova, and Abby Dowse.

Katrin posts hot snapshots to tease her fans almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a pic in which she infused style and sexiness by rocking a revealing black glittery dress that enabled her to flaunt her enviable physique.