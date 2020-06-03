‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Defend Kristen Doute After She’s Shamed By Castmates Over Max Boyens Hookup Bombshell

The 'Vanderpump Rules' veteran was blasted by some of her castmates after the secret hookup was revealed on the Season 8 reunion.

Vanderpump Rules fans are defending Kristen Doute after she was shamed on the show’s Season 8 reunion for revealing she secretly hooked up with fellow cast member Max Boyens last fall.

Kristen, who recently wrote a book about her past relationships, was blasted by her castmates after Boyens admitted to the surprising hookup.

Fans know that Boyens has a history of cast hookups — he dated both Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan, and he even slept with Scheana’s Vegas twin, Karrah. Yet, when the TomTom general manager revealed that he hooked up with Kristen (twice!), some members of the Vanderpump Rules cast went off on Kristen and not Max.

Stassi Schroeder said she was “shook” by the news because Kristen was supposed to be friends with Dayna. Kristen explained that both she and Max were single at the time and that she didn’t know Dayna was interested in Max when the hookups occurred.

“When you were you single, Kristen?” Stassi Schroeder asked, per Hollywood Life. “I’m sorry, Kristen, I feel like this is just so f*cking on brand for you to act like you’re so close to Dayna and then go and f*ck the dude that she’s talking about. You are shady, you were born shady … and you have no remorse. And that’s what makes you insane!”

Kristen’s ex, James Kennedy, said the hookup news “didn’t surprise” him because Kristen’s doing the “same sh*t she’s been doing for the last decade.”

But on social media, Vanderpump Rules fans wanted to know why Kristen was taking all the heat while Max got a free pass.

“As usual, when a guy & a girl hook up, the girl (Kristen) gets shamed for it & the guy (Max) walks away unscathed,” one fan wrote.

“Stassi shut up,” another wrote. “The theatrics are uncalled for. She is trying to slut-shame Kristen. Max does the same thing and they make excuses for him…”

“Gottta love how Kristen is catching all this heat for sleeping with Max while Max just sits there unscathed,” another added.

“So Max shags all these girls…. but we all yell at Kristen,” another wrote.

Others fired back at Dayna’s outrage over the surprise hookup between her friend and the guy she used to date. One Vanderpump Rules viewer wrote that Dayna “doesn’t believe in codes” and pointed out that the SURver immediately went after Max’s friend Brett Caprioni after her relationship with Max ended last summer.

Kristen has opened up previously about her past cast hookups and she detailed them, albeit without using names, in her book He’s Making You Crazy. The former SUR waitress previously dated Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy, and she admitted to a past hookup with Jax Taylor.