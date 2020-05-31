Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Shapely Posterior In Pink Shorts For New Leg Workout Videos

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan focused on training her legs in the post recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of snug pink shorts that flattered her shapely posterior. She paired the pants with cropped white tank top.

Ashleigh started the workout with a series of paused squats. She assumed a wide-legged stance for the exercise before she bent her knees. Before fully standing up again, she held the squat position for a couple of seconds. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

Next, Ashleigh combined a set of reverse lunges with high-knee jumps. To perform the lunge, she took large steps backward before driving her back knee forward as she jumped. Her caption recommended doing 10 repetitions per set for three rounds.

In the third video of the series, Ashleigh knocked out a set of lateral lunges. For this exercise, she took wide steps to the side before placing most of her weight on her active leg. She also followed each repetition with a front knee raise. Ashleigh suggested doing three sets of 15 repetitions on each leg.

And then, in the fourth and final video of the series, Ashleigh combined side leg raises with squat jumps.

The post amassed close to 10,000 views in under an hour and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, several fans seemed more focused on Ashleigh’s shorts which are from her athleisure line NVGTN.

“Omgggg these shorts,” one fan wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment. “Legit the past two days I was hoping you guys would release them in pink!”

Her top got some attention as well.

“This top,” a second commenter wrote, “and these shorts. I really need to save up for this drop hehe.”

But there were some Instagram users who commented on the exercise demo.

“I really like the workout you post they’re more age-friendly being that I’m 62 yr old, a fourth commenter wrote. “Thanks.”

While Ashleigh focused on her lower body in these videos, she targeted her abdominal muscles in a an Instagram post she shared two days ago. Sporting a pair of lavender leggings and a white sports bra, she completed a circuit that included lying oblique crunches, “Around The World” crunches, leg raises and reach-arounds, and standing side crunch variations.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times since its upload.