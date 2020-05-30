Camila Bernal Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body In String Bikini

Camila Bernal looked to be having a fabulous time while flaunting her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram share. The model showed off her figure in a tiny string bikini while lounging on a yacht on what appeared to be a gorgeous day.

Camila did not indicate where she was, but she sat perched on the deck of a yacht soaking up the sun. Her post consisted of a photo and a video clip that featured her posing in the skimpy two piece.

Camila rocked the stylish bikini, which was made of a pink and red patterned fabric. She wore the top upside down, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage. Long, thin straps wrapped around her midsection, drawing the eye to her thin waist. The bottoms were skimpy with straps tat sat high on her waist, calling attention to her hips.

In the photo, Camila sat one one side with her knees bent while she faced the camera. She leaned on one hand and blocked the sun from her face with her other hand. The pose put her curvy hips and shapely thighs on display.

Camila gave her fans a closer look at her cleavage and hips in the video, which did not show her face. She was lying on her back as the camera moved from her hips to her chest. Her bronze skin glowed in the sunlight.

The brunette wore her tresses pulled back in a messy bun. A large pair of sunglasses covered most of her face, which appeared to be makeup-free. She wore a light blue polish on her long nails.

Camila wrote a flirty caption in Spanish, while also tagging the yacht and a laser hair and tattoo removal company.

Judging by the number of flame and heart emoji in the comments section, her fans were thrilled with the post.

Dozens of admirers had plenty to say about it, and while most of the comments were written in Spanish, a few of her English-speaking fans chimed in.

“Every day more beautiful and wonderful!!!” gushed one admirer.

“Such beauty,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“So beautiful and sexy,” a third follower agreed.

“I adore you gorgeous,” wrote a fourth fan.

Camila’s fans are used to her showcasing her fabulous curves online. From lingerie to sexy bathing suits, she looks good in it all. Not too long ago, she flaunted her booty in a thong bodysuit, which her fans also loved.