Grimes Is Offering A Piece Of Her Soul For $10 Million, Says ‘It Probably Won’t Sell’

Grimes sees art everywhere. In an interview with Bloomberg, the singer announced that she would be selling a part of her soul as part of her first online art exhibition. The work is titled Selling Out, and it’s actually a legal document that will entitle its owner to a piece of the singer’s soul.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” she explained.

Grimes worked with an attorney to draft a contract for the sale, which only increased her interest further.

“The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became. Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me,” she explained.

Later in the interview, Grimes touched on the implications of selling art a high price during the coronavirus pandemic. She said that, because of the state of the world, she’d ultimately decided to put the contract up for auction. It will go to the person who makes the best offer.

The singer also touched on her longstanding passion for art in the interview, saying that she was an artist for more than a decade before she ever started working music.

“I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I’ve always felt strange that people know me for music,” she said.

Even as Grimes continued preparing for her exhibition, she also gave birth with partner Elon Musk. The couple welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii earlier this month. Originally, they had planed to name the baby X Æ A-12, but changed the name after it was made clear that they would not be allowed to use the other name under California law.

Since they announced their baby’s name, the couple has taken a number of steps to explain the odd moniker, and their explanations haven’t always lined up. In separate instances, Musk and Grimes tried to explain how the name was pronounced, and ultimately came up with different answers.

Grimes has also taken steps to explain the meaning behind the name, saying that each part of it references something different. X stands in for the unknown variable, while Æ is the singer’s elven spelling for “Ai,” which could mean love or artificial intelligence. A-Xii, meanwhile, is a reference to a plane that was the precursor to the couple’s favorite surveillance craft.