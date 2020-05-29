Hilde Osland Shares Two Smoking Hot Close-Up Snaps Flaunting Her Fresh Blond Hair

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland frequently shares snaps in which she flaunts her incredible physique, but in her latest post, she opted to show off her new blond tresses for her 3.4 million Instagram followers instead. The photo appeared to have been taken in her home, and she included Perth, Western Australia in the geotag of the post.

Hilde tagged The Nest Hair Boutique, a salon in Perth, in both the picture itself as well as the caption of the post, acknowledging the spot responsible for her blond locks.

In the first snap, Hilde shared a close-up in which her natural beauty was on full display. Her freshly-colored blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and were a more natural, icy blond hue. Several shorter strands framed her face, drawing attention to her piercing blue eyes.

The photo was cropped right near Hilde’s breasts, so her full ensemble wasn’t visible, but fans could see a glimpse of what looked like a lacy white bra. A tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display, and Hilde added a few accessories, including some type of furry pink garment over top of the sexy white lace, as well as a collection of necklaces. Three delicate gold chokers encircled her neck, and she also layered two longer necklaces, including one with a pendant that hung just above her cleavage.

Hilde mentioned in the caption of the post that she had removed her hair extensions, and was just rocking her natural locks. She carried on the natural vibe in her beauty look as well, opting for soft tones that accentuated her features without overpowering them.

She had what appeared to be a nude hue on her lips, and soft brown and copper tones around her eyes to bring out the blue color. She also had what seemed like a soft swipe of blush on her cheeks, giving her natural glow.

She switched up her pose only slightly in the second snap, giving her fans another look at her new hair.

Hilde’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 14,900 likes within just 21 minutes. She also received 396 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Such beautiful and alluring eyes,” one fan said, captivated by her piercing gaze.

“Perfection,” another follower added simply.

“Flawless,” a third fan commented, followed by a string of emoji including three flame emoji to emphasize his feelings about the sexy snap.

Hilde often shows off her long blond tresses in photos, and just a few days ago, she shared a post highlighting some of her best styles. As The Inquisitr reported, Hilde posted a massive update in which she shared a variety of styles, from braided looks to loose, flowing curls.