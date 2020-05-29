Jessica Weaver Flashes Her Booty In A Pink Thong Bikini While Hanging Out On A Boat

Jessica Weaver let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram upload on Friday morning. The model flashed her curves while spending a day out on the water.

In the sexy video, Jessica looked smoking hot as she rocked a light pink string bikini. The top tied around her back and clung tightly to her ample bust while showing off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and put her round booty on full display. Many of her tattoos were visible in the clip, as well as her tiny waist and long, lean legs.

Jessica posed with her backside towards the camera as she leaned on the edge of the boat. She had her hands stretched out in front of her before running her fingers through her hair and looking over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, gorgeous blue water and a clear blue sky could be seen.

Jessica wore her blond hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders while blowing in the wind.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the video. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows and a light dusting of eye shadow.

She looked to complement her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her chin, nose, and forehead. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Jessica’s over 9.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The video was viewed more than 32,000 time within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 500 messages during that time.

“I love the view and I’m not talking about the ocean,” one follower wrote.

“Very beautiful,” another stated.

“Gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are so seductive,” a fourth person declared.

The model has become known for flaunting her enviable curves in racy little ensembles for her online snaps. She’s seen sporting tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and barely-there bathing suits on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a tight white tank top and red lace panties. To date, that snap has raked in more than 102,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.