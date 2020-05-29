Abigail Ratchford Gets Nearly Naked In Pizza-Themed Throwback Photo

Abigail Ratchford’s latest Instagram story showed the model posing with various different kinds of food. One image in particular, which she shared on Thursday, May 28, featured the brunette bombshell positioning her almost bare body alongside various slices of pizza.

She wore a black, lacy bra and nothing else. The teeny top barely covered her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust, which almost spilled out of the sexy garment. The triangle-shaped cups, which left little to the imagination, sported scalloped edges. She tugged on one strap with her hand, making the photo even more sensuous.

Her toned and taut midriff was on full display. Her tanned body appeared to be slick.

Abigail wore no underwear, letting her curvaceous derriere speak for itself. Instead, a slice of pepperoni pizza was carefully positioned between her thighs.

The model splayed out on top of empty pizza boxes, with pepperoni-and-cheese slices surrounding her. She angled her body sideways: her legs crossed, her back arched. Her arms were bent at the elbow, and she held a piece of pizza to her mouth.

She looked directly at the camera with a sultry stare, giving the lens some serious bedroom eyes.

“Enjoy your delicious moment,” the pizza boxes read.

Abigail’s jet black locks surrounded her head like a halo, fanning out in curls as she laid down on what seemed to be a table.

She appeared to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her dark brows. They looked to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil, and arched high over her jade green eyes.

It seemed as if Abigail wore a bronze shadow on her lids, which also looked to be swiped with black eyeliner. Her feathery lashes curled upwards, nearly hitting her brow bone. Her waterline appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner, her lower lashes coated with mascara.

Abigail’s cheeks looked like they were brushed with bronzer, which contoured her cheekbones and made them pop. Her plump pout seemed to be filled in with a raspberry pink gloss.

Her long nails appeared to be lacquered with a pink-nude polish.

This is just Abigail Ratchford’s latest throwback photo depicting a shoot with food. Elsewhere on her Instagram story, the model shared two snapshots of herself wearing a lingerie set while eating Nutella off of a spatula.

In those pictures, Abigail rocked a red, lacy bra and matching, tiny thong as she held a jar of the cocoa hazelnut spread in one hand and the dripping spatula in the other.