Katharine McPhee Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves While Flaunting Killer Body In Liquid Leggings & Crop Top

Katharine McPhee showed off her body and dance moves on Instagram, and her fans are here for it. The hot new post was added to her feed on Memorial Day, and it’s already generated a ton of buzz from her 750,000-plus followers.

The video captured the wife of David Foster rocking out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s track, “Rain On Me.” McPhee did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location but the video appeared to be taken in her kitchen, with a stainless steel refrigerator and a chic white-and-silver wall in the background. The short clip started with McPhee standing in front of the camera, holding an umbrella while displaying her killer dance moves. She quickly ditched the rain shield and moved her body in several different ways, giving her fans a good look at her curvy body.

McPhee opted for a sexy two-piece outfit instead of the traditional stars and stripes for Memorial Day. Her top boasted a halterneck style that tied behind her neck while its thin straps left her toned arms exposed in their entirety. The garment was primarily a light blue hue, but a few white stripes gave it more of a trendy tie-dye vibe. The piece clung tightly to McPhee’s tiny frame before it cut off under her ribcage to showcase her ripped abs.

The bottoms were just as hot as her top and were constructed of a black liquid-look material featuring a textured pattern. Its high waistband rested on her navel and gave a great glimpse of her trim midsection and hourglass curves. The leggings also helped showcase her defined legs and perky posterior, which were on full display as she grooved to the music. The American Idol alum went accessory-free to ensure that all eyes were fixated on her fit figure and dance moves.

The brunette beauty wore her voluminous tresses down with a few loose waves and they bounced around during the music. She appeared to be virtually makeup-free, and her fair complexion looked flawless.

Fans of the star have been far from shy about showering the upload with love. So far, the short clip has earned over 26,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

“But like… YOUR BODY!!?!!!!?!! HOW DO YOU LOOK LIKE THAT RIGHT NOW?!?! I…. hate you?” one follower asked.

“You are just so inspirational and gorgeous and beautiful and adorable and well everything,” a second user commented along with a series of hearts.

“U and Lisa Rinna should get together. Check her Instagram out??” another fan joked.