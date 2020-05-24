Jessica Weaver Exposes Her Curvaceous Figure In A Tight White Top: ‘Like A Deer In Headlights’

Jessica Weaver went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update. The sexy model flashed her curvaceous body while revealing that she looked like a deer in the headlights.

In the sexy snap, Jessica looked smoking hot as she rocked a skintight white tank top. The tiny shirt boasted thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as the extensive tattoos on her skin. The garment also clung tightly to her massive chest.

She paired the shirt with some red lace panties that fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her long, lean legs and flat tummy were also on full display in the snap.

Jessica sat in a padded chair with both of her knees bent and her legs apart. She grabbed at the waistline of her panties with both hands and gave sultry stare into the camera. Next to her, a tall green plant could be seen.

She wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long, loose strands in curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Jessica also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a dusting of pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She seemed to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and chin. She looked to complete the application with soft pink lipstick.

Jessica’s over 9.4 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 44,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 1,300 messages.

“You are truly the hottest woman in the world @jessicakes33 always so beautiful!” one follower wrote.

“You are an angel,” another stated.

“U looking nice hun,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow so beautiful happy Sunday hope you have a great day,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves online. She’s often seen sporting sexy ensembles such as racy tops, tiny bathing suits, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this week when she wore a blue t-shirt, which she pulled up to expose her rock-hard abs. She paired the top with some blue booty shorts. To date, that video has been watched more than 155,000 times and has garnered over 1,200 comments.