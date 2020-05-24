Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Cleavage In A Pink Swimsuit For ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Photos

Priyanka posed with a scarf over her face in one of her photos.

Priyanka Chopra wowed her fans by flaunting her curves in a pretty pink bathing suit with a daringly low neckline. On Saturday, the 37-year-old Quantico star took to Instagram to share a funny set of “Expectation vs. Reality” photos with her fans. However, many of her followers just couldn’t get over how great she looked in the first image.

Priyanka was pictured wearing a stylish and sexy one-piece that was a flattering dusty rose hue. The garment had a wide, plunging neck that put her voluptuous cleavage on full display. Priyanka was lying on her side, but the skintight swimsuit was holding her chest in place to prevent the actress from revealing too much.

Priyanka’s sophisticated swimwear also featured a knotted detail in the center of the bust and a center seam down the front. The actress was holding her phone away from her body to take a selfie, so she didn’t capture much of the lower half of her fantastic figure in the photo. However, a hint of her bare hip was visible, revealing that her bathing suit had high-cut leg openings.

Priyanka also wore an unbuttoned white shirt that was constructed out of thin fabric. It featured elegant rouleau button-loops and loose-fitting sleeves. The actress accessorized her look with a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses with clear frames. Her only other visible accessory was her massive wedding ring.

Priyanka had her lips slightly parted, and they appeared to be painted a seductive cherry shade. She was stretched out on a padded lounger, and she was reaching up to touch her hair with her left hand. This glamorous shot was supposed to be her “expectation” photo.

For her “reality” shot, the actress wore an ivory-colored crochet crop top and a matching skirt. She laid on her back with her arms crossed over her chest, and she covered her face up with a thin cream-colored scarf.

Since it was initially uploaded, Priyanka’s set of alluring and amusing photos has racked up over 466,000 likes. Actress Mindy Kaling found her post so hilarious that she responded to it with a string of half-a-dozen laughing crying emoji. However, many of Priyanka’s non-famous followers took to the comments section to shower her with praise, not laughter.

“Either way you’re a babe,” one admirer wrote.

“So hot & sexy,” another fan gushed.

“How are you so gorgeous?!” a third comment read.

While Priyanka was pictured trying to relax outside by herself, she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have been self-isolating together at their home in Los Angeles. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most entertainment productions, Priyanka was busy working on The Matrix 4.