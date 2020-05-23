Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Floral Bikini: ‘Is It Summer Yet?’

Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous in a stunning bathing suit for her most recent Instagram post on Saturday afternoon. The country music superstar flashed her fit figure while revealing that she was more than ready for summer to come.

In the snap, Carrie sizzled in a tiny bikini. The top was black and featured a red, green, and yellow floral pattern. The garment showcased her muscular arms and shoulders and clung tightly around her chest.

She added a pair of red bikini bottoms that rested snugly around her curvy hips while also exposing her tiny waist. A hint of her world-famous legs could be seen in the shot, but it was her flat tummy and rock-hard abs that really stole the show. She accessorized the style with a tan sunhat.

Carrie snapped the selfie as she enjoyed some fun in the sun. She smile brightly for the photo as some outdoor lounge chairs could be seen behind her. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was “pool ready.”

She wore her long, blond hair in loose strands, which she styled in natural-looking waves. The locks cascaded over her shoulders.

She also appeared to rock a full face of makeup in the shot. The application seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her facial features with blush on the apples of her cheeks and a glow on her chin, nose, and forehead. She also rocked soft pink lipstick to complete the summer look.

Carrie’s over 9.6 million followers immediately began to go wild for the sexy snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 63,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also flooded the comments section with more than 550 messages.

“Those abs!! you look amazing!” one follower stated.

“Look at those abs! Beautiful girl,” another wrote.

“Your fricken gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Omg you’re so pretty,” a fourth person declared.

The singer may be known for her amazing vocal chops, but fans have come to realize that she’s also passionate about fitness and fashion. She’s often seen sporting stunning workout gear from her own clothing line as she keeps her body in shape.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last month Carrie slayed in a pair of bright blue leggings and a black t-shirt as she revealed that outdoor workouts were a must when the weather turned warm. To date, that snap has earned more than 251,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.